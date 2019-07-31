Contrarian Capital Management Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Upped by $2.00 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Decreased Stake by $6.44 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 87,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,744 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 89,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 6.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 8.89 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,135 shares to 135,157 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).