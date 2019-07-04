Contrarian Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Vale S A (VALE) as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $384,572

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 15.74 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,616 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 59,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.06% or 8,352 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 0.34% or 8.71M shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,350 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Randolph Inc owns 5.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 170,621 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,553 shares. King Luther owns 1.65 million shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 96,459 shares. D E Shaw And has 1.23 million shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Dillon Associate owns 3,725 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers owns 1.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 23,515 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares to 10,804 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.