Contrarian Capital Management Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) Decreased by $357,858 as Share Price Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Upped Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14M shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 16,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 49,174 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $242.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm reported 15,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 56,708 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Old National National Bank & Trust In invested in 0.05% or 16,644 shares. 268,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Brinker Incorporated owns 14,008 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.07% or 5.88 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has 0.05% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2.29 million shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability accumulated 364,547 shares or 2.54% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.06% stake. Kistler has invested 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Global Endowment LP stated it has 13,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 25,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 145,343 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 70,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 5,095 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,467 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 1.2% or 113,814 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 10,751 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Lc has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.22M shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 1,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Edge Wealth Limited Liability owns 50 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 19,031 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated. Sterling Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Geode Limited invested in 0.07% or 3.70 million shares.

