Contrarian Capital Management Increases Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB); 2U (TWOU) Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 24.13 million shares traded or 168.88% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 15,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 65,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 49,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 1.50 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings by 14,673 shares to 18,018 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,919 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Longtime 2U CFO to retire – Washington Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2U’s Critical Shift and the 60% Drop It Caused – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Substantial Insider Buying Is Fueling A Rebound In 2U Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 2U, Inc. (TWOU) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds 2U, Inc. Investor of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ TWOU – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gerdau: The Brazilian Play On U.S. Steel – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gerdau Pfd Shs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Pfd Sh (GGB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.