Contrarian Capital Management Increased Its Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding by $63.82 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Cut Its Holding by $324,262

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.045. About 3.85M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 1,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,350 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 29,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 15.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 556,328 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $44.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 346,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,621 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $287.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 47,180 shares to 200,280 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 19,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Americas Silver Corp.

