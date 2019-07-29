Contrarian Capital Management Increased Braskem S A (BAK) Position by $380,525; Westwood Holdings Group Stake in Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Has Decreased by $18.06 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 88.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 269,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 302,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 546,842 shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77 million, up from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 30/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS USAGE OF PETROCHEMICAL PLANTS AT 50% AMID STRIKE; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 20/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: #Petrochemicals News—Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility: source…; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 09/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem reports first quarter profit slump; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Launches New Prisma 6810 Resin Offering an Unmatched Balance of Transparency, Stiffness, and Impact Toughness for Therm; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM PLANS TO INVEST BRL2.9B IN 2018 VS BRL2.3B IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Platts: Operational issues, blackout delay Braskem chlor-alkali restart; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 10,680 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,630 shares. Cim Investment Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,730 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 15,123 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 73,559 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 62,300 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc reported 80,696 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Clark Capital Group Inc reported 437,471 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,659 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 36,269 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.93M for 10.94 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

