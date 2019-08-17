Contrarian Capital Management Holds Position in Vale S A (VALE); Paragon Capital Management Decreased Visa (V) Stake as Shares Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 16.51M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

