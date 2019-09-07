Contrarian Capital Management Holding in Gerdau S A (GGB) Upped by $59.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Bender Robert & Associates Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $690,480 as Stock Value Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 7.32 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.