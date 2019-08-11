Contrarian Capital Management Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) Has Trimmed by $357,858; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Share Price Rose While Alpha Windward Has Boosted Its Stake

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 3101.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 89 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 520,160 shares traded or 28.72% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.69 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2,571 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Inc accumulated 426,687 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 84,855 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Research Communication Inc owns 6,162 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity reported 2,861 shares. 16,190 are held by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Blair William Il owns 1,488 shares. American Century reported 8,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 19 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc invested in 0.01% or 30,997 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,200 shares to 246 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.38 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $242.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 16,987 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 47,260 shares. 624,860 were reported by Charles Schwab Management. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,450 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 16,466 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 70,600 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Northern Tru reported 794,253 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 7,634 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.54% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 715,265 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Atria Invests holds 0.01% or 4,287 shares in its portfolio.