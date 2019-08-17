Contrarian Capital Management Holding in Braskem S A (BAK) Has Boosted by $380,525 as Valuation Were Volatile; Mackenzie Financial Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 81,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 445,941 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.99 million, down from 527,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESIN SALES IN BRAZIL TO GROW 4%-5% IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM FY NET INCOME R$4.08B; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Braskem wraps new five-year syndicated loan; 23/03/2018 – Platts: Operational issues, blackout delay Braskem chlor-alkali restart; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylen; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q Net BRL1.1B

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12,273 shares to 99,343 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 162,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.29 million were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.77M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blume Management holds 0.12% or 3,450 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Puzo Michael J reported 0.15% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc owns 87,000 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pillar Pacific Cap Lc holds 0.75% or 99,994 shares in its portfolio. California-based Endurant LP has invested 4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Klingenstein Fields & Lc has 34,403 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 11,830 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 205,433 shares. Provise Limited Liability Co holds 6,258 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 7,980 shares.