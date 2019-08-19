Contrarian Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Market Value Rose; Jhl Capital Group Boosted Its Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $47.12 Million as Valuation Rose

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $226.95. About 5.18M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 31/05/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS SANJAY SHAH IS JOINING CO AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Tesla at Risk From China Tariffs, Adding to Musk’s Woes; 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company; 02/04/2018 – March 2018 was Tesla’s second-worst month, with prices falling 22.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – NTSB NOT PROBING FATAL TESLA CRASH IN CALIFOFRNIA OVER WEEKEND; 21/03/2018 – FOX6 News: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation, could be more than $50B; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 07/03/2018 – Tesla announced plans to make an electric semi in November last year; 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HUANG WELL AWARE AUTOPILOT WAS NOT PERFECT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 6.21M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

