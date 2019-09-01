Contrarian Capital Management Has Upped Its Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake by $59.08 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Stake in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Cut by $24.94 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55 million, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 219,616 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69 million shares as the company's stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 13.87 million shares traded or 59.54% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27M shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019