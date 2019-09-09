Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $568,015; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $1.37 Million as Shares Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 22,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 735,785 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.85M, down from 758,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 5.78M shares traded or 47.95% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 303,818 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $117.83M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares to 792,176 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 22,559 shares to 713,767 shares, valued at $24.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $593.38M for 18.01 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

