Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB); Oakworth Capital Position in Regions Financial New (RF) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 10.94 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 4.09M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14 million for 9.89 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares to 12,839 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdrr (XLF) by 13,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (VCLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.