Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake By $63.82 Million; Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) SI Increased By 13.19%

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) had an increase of 13.19% in short interest. CTWS’s SI was 163,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.19% from 144,000 shares previously. With 37,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)’s short sellers to cover CTWS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 28,611 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Propo; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SAYS SJW GROUP MERGER IS IN BEST INTEREST; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – TO BEGIN SOLICITING INDICATIONS OF INTEREST FROM THIRD PARTIES; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER; 25/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service, SJW Boards Have Unanimously Approved Definitive Agreement to Combine Through Merger of Equals; 19/04/2018 – SJW SAYS “SJW GROUP IS COMMITTED TO EXISTING MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CONNECTICUT WATER, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE BY YEAR-END 2018”

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Gerdau S A (GGB) stake by 28511.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 21.27 million shares as Gerdau S A (GGB)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 21.35M shares with $83.04 million value, up from 74,611 last quarter. Gerdau S A now has $5.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.245. About 7.24 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased Willscot Corp stake by 23,778 shares to 30,581 valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 556,328 shares and now owns 3.75M shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold Connecticut Water Service, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). 18,648 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% or 70,328 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 49,667 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Co accumulated 7,275 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 0.01% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) or 4,133 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Howe Rusling reported 0.01% stake. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 260 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 19,228 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 13,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 10,906 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 51,423 shares.

