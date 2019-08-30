Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $307,881 as Stock Price Rose; Permit Capital Has Upped Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 84,936 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 934,492 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "CBS Corp. (CBS), Viacom (VIAB) Are Said Near Merger After Agreeing on Board – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com" on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "CBS, Viacom To Merge: What Comes Next? – Benzinga" published on August 15, 2019

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.72 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire" on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Constellium's operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire" published on August 29, 2019