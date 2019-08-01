Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $568,015 as Valuation Rose; Bb Biotech Ag Boosted Holding in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 773,644 shares traded or 71.39% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 3.52 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.45M, up from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 540,261 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 03/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 365,300 shares to 8.78M shares, valued at $114.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

