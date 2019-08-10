Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding by $4.75 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Cut by $328,692 Its Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 18.95M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 1,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 110,648 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.29 million, down from 111,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27M shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

