Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) as Share Price Rose; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $15.25 Million as Valuation Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79 million, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 218,585 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 8.45M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares to 310,823 shares, valued at $36.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,435 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,799 were accumulated by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Twin Tree LP accumulated 7,999 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 616,769 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Com holds 3,955 shares. 4,600 are held by Washington Capital Management. Tiaa Cref Inv Management has 140,133 shares. Hood River Ltd Liability Company holds 313,007 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 0.04% or 15,033 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Ww Invsts reported 2.86 million shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 18,517 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 185,800 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

