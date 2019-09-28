Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased Its Gerdau S A (GGB) Position by $63.82 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Stake

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27M shares as the company's stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 5.66M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 556,328 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $44.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 38,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.