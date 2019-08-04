Contrarian Capital Management Has Decreased Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $568,015; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 30,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 23,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 660,598 shares traded or 48.62% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,264 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 37,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,422 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Invest Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northeast Invest Mgmt has 3.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 240,504 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 11,538 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Horrell Cap holds 7.67% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 89,811 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pinnacle Financial Partners has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,579 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 2,755 shares in its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Co owns 1.12 million shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Llc holds 5,846 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory reported 11,819 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 425 shares. Soroban Cap Partners Limited Partnership holds 7.71% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2.55M shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 17,067 shares or 1.87% of the stock.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69M shares to 19.77 million shares, valued at $76.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.