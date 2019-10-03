Contrarian Capital Management Has Decreased By $6.12 Million Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position; CIBT EDUCATION GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (MBAIF) Shorts Raised By 400%

CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. MBAIF’s SI was 2,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 500 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)’s short sellers to cover MBAIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.543 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 12.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc analyzed 556,328 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)'s stock rose 30.11%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 3.75M shares with $44.36 million value, down from 4.31 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 3.33 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company has market cap of $42.00 million. The firm owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It has a 2.89 P/E ratio. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

