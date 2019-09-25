Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding by $483,392; Stock Price Rose; As Bce (Call) (BCE) Stock Rose, Holder Polar Securities Raised Its Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 37,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.74 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.51 million, down from 8.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 15.75 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Infomine: Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (Call) (BCE) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 442,654 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 72,700 shares to 27,300 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.