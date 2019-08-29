Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position as Shares Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Maintained by Kcm Investment Advisors Llc

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 100,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 84,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 5.41M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 445,345 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55M shares to 10.83 million shares, valued at $108.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79M for 10.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 131,312 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt owns 441,634 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.12% or 10.78 million shares. Academy Mgmt Incorporated Tx holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,071 shares. Kanawha Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 158,498 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 616,138 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability accumulated 130,435 shares. 1.97 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 49,799 shares. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 18,143 shares. Garland Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 51,017 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 17,251 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,168 shares. Moors Cabot reported 369,720 shares.