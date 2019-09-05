Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding as Share Price Rose; Putnam Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by $539,487

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 267,832 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 10,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 49,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 59,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 739,628 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim (MXIM) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated Products declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Company Inc holds 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 700 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 12,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 361,407 shares. Blackrock holds 20.57M shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co reported 277,691 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shoker Invest Counsel stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% or 452,230 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 64,143 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Llc has invested 0.37% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hsbc Pcl owns 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 313,410 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 140,275 shares. Cadence Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 8,415 shares. Hbk Investments LP holds 99,757 shares.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $128.59M for 29.00 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 893,947 shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $307.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 981,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.