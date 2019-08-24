Contrarian Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Braskem S A (BAK) by $380,525 as Valuation Were Volatile; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Raised Stake by $947,089

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 39,830 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27 million shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Here's Why Braskem Rose as Much as 22% Today – Motley Fool" on June 15, 2018

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 21,300 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,285 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).