Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $568,015; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 137,659 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 15.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $86.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

