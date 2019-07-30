Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $307,881 as Market Value Rose; Ares Management Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 1.00M shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,082 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 304,611 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on April 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 365,300 shares to 8.78M shares, valued at $114.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 547,238 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,980 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.00M shares. 46,026 are held by Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 40,000 were reported by Tcw Gru Inc. 222,979 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 135,825 shares. Smithfield Tru Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Pnc Finance Ser Gru holds 0% or 158,723 shares. Legal & General Plc invested in 488,696 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 105 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Raymond James & Associate reported 155,690 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Management reported 119,041 shares.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.41M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why You Should Buy 9.8%-Yielding Hercules Capital If You Fear A U.S. Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Canopy Growth, Procter & Gamble, Hercules Capital, On Deck Capital, Ball, and Sun Life Financial â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital Announces Share Repurchase Program â€“ Up To $25.0 Million Representing Approximately 2.4% of Common Stock Outstanding(1) – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.