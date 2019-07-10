Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Somerset Group Trimmed Holding

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 953,074 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $96.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) CEO Tim Donahue on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Crown (CCK) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown To Use Wind Power In 2020 As First Step In Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 714,772 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd reported 76,853 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt reported 15,970 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 29,412 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc owns 17,626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 103 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 0.03% or 96,943 shares in its portfolio. Avenir Corporation holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 418,072 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 10,481 shares. Synovus Financial holds 15 shares. 2.29 million are held by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 178,813 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,318 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,500 are held by Fort Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.