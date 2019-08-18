Contrarian Capital Management Cut Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $357,858; Roundview Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14 million shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans to Hire 150 for Operations Hub in Poland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.24% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Stephens Ar reported 0% stake. Adage Grp Lc accumulated 3.01M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.03M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Co stated it has 40,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 248,434 shares. Firefly Value Prns Lp holds 1.52 million shares or 8.74% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 104,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Globeflex LP stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 7.92 million were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.01% or 630 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 114,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 365,300 shares to 8.78 million shares, valued at $114.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.22% or 4.10M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,236 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% or 14,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust invested in 268,131 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 3.82% or 455,700 shares. Duncker Streett Company accumulated 9,925 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt invested in 17,950 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 23 shares. Swedbank reported 591,700 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 92,385 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Us Bancorp De has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 137,467 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 113,896 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Compton Capital Management Ri holds 9,204 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.