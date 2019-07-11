Contrarian Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $307,881; Jnba Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $336,804 as Stock Price Declined

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $356.08. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 205,050 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,215 shares to 105,363 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,918 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% or 14,543 shares in its portfolio. 589 are owned by Aviance Cap Management Llc. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept owns 3,020 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 26,486 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,020 shares. Edgemoor Inv reported 52,206 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP reported 150,000 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 158,800 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0.25% or 4.26 million shares. Boys Arnold & stated it has 11,618 shares. Retirement Planning Grp Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Corp Oh has 8,485 shares. Atika Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 12,000 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc, -based fund reported 3,524 shares. Monetary invested in 11,203 shares or 1.69% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 365,300 shares to 8.78M shares, valued at $114.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.89M for 7.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.