Contrarian Capital Management Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $6.12 Million; Shares Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased Holding by $429,251 as Shares Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 556,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.36 million, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 5.86M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 9,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 152,883 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, down from 162,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,006 are held by Cambridge Inc. Cibc Ww has invested 0.24% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0% or 93,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.08 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 61,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 175,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cap Glob Invsts holds 10.59M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 200,821 shares. Tig Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 33,730 shares. 103,134 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 75,409 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.35% or 4.34 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 567,720 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 117,698 shares in its portfolio.

