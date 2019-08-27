Contrarian Capital Management Cut Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position as Share Price Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Has Upped by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 347,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 888,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.41M, up from 541,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 6.37M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 275,059 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $93.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 187,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,264 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grace White New York has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,848 shares. Ww Investors, a California-based fund reported 13.62M shares. Cambridge Tru has 36,691 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great Lakes, Illinois-based fund reported 18,055 shares. Bender Robert Assocs holds 0.27% or 11,671 shares. Qs Lc invested in 0.15% or 279,627 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 18.15 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,220 shares. Mathes accumulated 5,959 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,737 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 13,021 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 218,697 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 4,264 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security National Communication stated it has 63,253 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 15, 2019.