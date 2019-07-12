Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Vale S A (VALE) by $4.75 Million; Abiomed (ABMD) Holding Has Upped by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 203.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 3,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,274 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $259.02. About 189,126 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 6.39M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Vale CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 7 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 22,289 shares to 21,457 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 25,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. $8.44M worth of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was sold by Weber David M on Friday, January 25.

