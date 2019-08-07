Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Braskem S A (BAK) by $380,525 as Market Value Were Volatile; Troy Asset Management LTD Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $756,400

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 94,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 88,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.84. About 1.81M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77 million, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 19/04/2018 – Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 05/04/2018 – BRASKEM CEO SAYS US TARIFF BARRIERS CREATE UNCERTAINTY FOR BRASKEM’S LONGTERM CONTRACTS WITH INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS; 30/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS USAGE OF PETROCHEMICAL PLANTS AT 50% AMID STRIKE; 23/03/2018 – Platts: Operational issues, blackout delay Braskem chlor-alkali restart; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Fairview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,911 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.94% or 81,127 shares. 20,003 are held by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp accumulated 156,959 shares. Trexquant LP invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Guardian Tru invested in 12,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 755,937 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.98M shares. Haverford Financial Ser reported 97,009 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 583,152 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: “Starbucks drops major hint at plans to accept Bitcoin – TechCrunch” on August 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Braskem S.A. 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Braskem (BAK) Stock Options – Zacks.com” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uber Technologies: Awaiting Better Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.