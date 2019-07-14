Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Its Braskem S A (BAK) Holding; Zpr Investment Management Holding in Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Has Decreased by $328,978 as Valuation Rose

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 6,928 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 14/05/2018 – BRASKEM SIGNS $1B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE W/ SYNDICATED BANKS; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q Net BRL1.1B; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Launches New Prisma 6810 Resin Offering an Unmatched Balance of Transparency, Stiffness, and Impact Toughness for Therm; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 25/05/2018 – BRASKEM COMMENTS ON ODEBRECHT’S COLLATERAL IN NEW LOANS; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS REJECTS REPORT IT HIRED BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW-ON; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM FY NET INCOME R$4.08B; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO HIRE BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW ON: ESTADO

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $65,924 activity. Another trade for 4,088 shares valued at $102,200 was bought by Kitzmiller Jason A. MCDANIEL DUKE A sold $54,095 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.84M for 12.22 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,582 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 21,760 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 17,393 shares. Burney Co holds 0.02% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 9,550 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 557 shares. Pnc Serv Gp reported 4,088 shares. Maryland Mngmt holds 20,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 22,279 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 9,429 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp has 1,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited stated it has 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 7,551 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 458,318 shares.

