Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Its Braskem S A (BAK) Holding by $380,525; Nli International Continues to Hold Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 20/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: #Petrochemicals News—Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility: source…; 15/05/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Braskem wraps new five-year syndicated loan; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Launches New Prisma 6810 Resin Offering an Unmatched Balance of Transparency, Stiffness, and Impact Toughness for Therm; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM PLANS TO INVEST BRL2.9B IN 2018 VS BRL2.3B IN 2017; 06/04/2018 – Braskem Pushes Ahead with U.S. Polypropylene Plant Project, Boosts CAPEX, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM SEEKS LONGER-TERM NAFTA CONTRACT W/ PETROBRAS; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESIN SALES IN BRAZIL TO GROW 4%-5% IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 38,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,480 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 55,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 342,132 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fjarde Ap stated it has 178,833 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Lc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 169,417 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group invested in 141,295 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 0% or 128 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 3,550 shares. Cap Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.68% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.12% or 79,796 shares. B Riley Wealth invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). De Burlo Grp reported 105,525 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pittenger & Anderson owns 350 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 4,935 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,800 shares to 62,800 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,040 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

