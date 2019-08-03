ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and XBiotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ContraFect Corporation and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 78.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.