ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 10.86 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.05. From a competition point of view, Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -5.78% and its consensus target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.