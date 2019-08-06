ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.