ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3729.62 N/A -2.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.05 shows that ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.32 beta which makes it 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 216.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.