ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5017.24 N/A -9.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $213.33 consensus price target and a 36.34% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 98.75%. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.