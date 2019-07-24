ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.62 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a -0.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.1 beta which is 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ContraFect Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -13.18% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 32.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.