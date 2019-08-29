ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.30 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.05 shows that ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 10.9%. Insiders owned roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.