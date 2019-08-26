ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.61 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.05 beta indicates that ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 662.20% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.