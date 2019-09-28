ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 14,861,219,195.85% -184.4% -19.9% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,276,463,745.64% 78.3% 36%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.05 beta means ContraFect Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand boasts of a $400 consensus price target and a 674.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 9 of the 12 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.