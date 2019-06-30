ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

We are comparing ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.