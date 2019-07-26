ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.83 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.38 beta. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.