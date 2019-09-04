ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.05. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 3.29 beta which makes it 229.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 13%. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.