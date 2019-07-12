ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and has 22.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 14.4%. Insiders owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.