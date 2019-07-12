ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|-125.8%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and has 22.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ContraFect Corporation and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 14.4%. Insiders owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
